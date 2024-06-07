Dubai: Qatari minister of transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, met with Tang Yuxiang, Chairman of Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., to enhance Qatar’s public transportation technologies.

Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles, especially electric buses, headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

The meeting, which took place in Zhengzhou, focused on strengthening cooperation and expanding their relationship, particularly in the realm of eco-friendly and autonomous public transportation technologies.

Discussions also covered the strategic partnership to establish an e-bus manufacturing facility in Qatar's free zones, as well as mutual investment opportunities between Yutong and Mowasalat (Karwa), a transportation service provider in Qatar.