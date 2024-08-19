Dubai: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) experiences a 230 per cent increase in new registrations during the first half of 2024.

The QFC is an onshore business and financial hub.

Over this period, the QFC added 505 new companies, bringing its total to over 2,200, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The technology sector led the new registrations with 38 per cent, bolstered by special incentives introduced at the Web Summit 2024 in Doha in February.

Meanwhile, the financial services sector contributed 10 per cent of the new entries, with many of these companies coming from the UK, France, Jordan, India, and the US.