Dubai: Amid deliberations of the bull market in the late innings of the cycle, private equity at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) witnessed another record year in 2018.

Fundraising and deal activity maintained a robust pace even as valuations topped all‑time highs, ADIA said in its annual report.

The new investments in 2018 comprised 40 per cent of the overall new commitments, a new high, and up from 30 per cent in 2017. The total value of new principal investments by PED increased 50 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017, and has more than doubled since 2016.