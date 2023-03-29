New York: Pepsi has unveiled a new logo and visual identity system, the first update in 14 years. Pepsi will roll out the new look in North America this fall in time for the brand’s 125th anniversary, and globally in 2024. “The new design evolves the Pepsi brand to represent its most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities, and will span across all physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining,” it said in a statement. “The new logo and visual identity pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage while taking a big leap toward the future.”
“At PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people’s lives,” said Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo. “We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand’s heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what’s to come.”
Key design elements include:
- The Pepsi globe and wordmark;
- An updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme;
- A new visually distinct can silhouette;
- A modern, custom typeface;
- The signature Pepsi pulse