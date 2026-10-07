Pakistan stocks swing sharply as KSE-100 reverses losses

The sell-off was followed by an almost complete reversal on Tuesday. The index jumped 2,592.79 points, or 1.56 per cent, to close at 168,460.10 after trading as low as 165,651.67 and as high as 168,626.18. Trading volume also increased sharply to about 192.4 million shares, compared with 169.5 million on Monday. The sharp rebound was linked largely to expectations that Pakistan's ongoing discussions with an IMF staff mission could conclude positively later this week.