New TikTok owners: US, China reach new framework deal, but is it final?

Experts note that trade hurdles or political tensions could still delay execution, but the framework lays the groundwork for a U.S.-based solution to the longstanding dispute.

Officials from both nations described the agreement as a “basic framework consensus.” The next milestone is a scheduled discussion between President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, expected to finalize the transfer.

While this announcement is a significant step forward, analysts warn that the deal is not yet complete, and several important details are still unresolved.

Dubai: The U.S. and China have reached a framework deal to transfer TikTok’s U.S. operations from China’s ByteDance to U.S.-controlled ownership, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed after high-level trade talks in Madrid. But is the deal final? What exactly does it entail?

The TikTok deal is embedded in broader U.S.-China trade negotiations, which also cover tariffs, export controls, and technology restrictions. Analysts view the framework as a rare instance of cooperation in the tech sector and see it as a potential precursor to a Trump-Xi meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum later this year.

The U.S. had raised concerns about ByteDance under national security laws, citing potential Chinese government access to sensitive data. TikTok’s proprietary algorithm, which determines what content users see, was another point of contention. By transferring ownership to a U.S. entity, the deal aims to secure user data while keeping the app operational in America.

In short, the framework exists, offering a clear pathway to U.S.-based ownership, but the deal is not yet fully executed. Users worldwide will be watching the upcoming Trump-Xi talks closely for final confirmation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.