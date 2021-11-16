Dubai: Incentives such as financial support for initial public offerings (IPOs), post-listing support and three-year waiver on listing fees were announced on Tuesday to encourage listings from private sector companies on Dubai’s financial markets.
The new programme is in line with Dubai’s efforts to strengthen its position as a global capital markets hub, which included the launch of a Dh2 billion market maker and a Dh1 billion IPOs’ support fund to encourage tech companies to list on Dubai bourses.
• Post listing support through participation on DFM’s international roadshows regionally and globally
• Three-year waiver on listing fees, AGM fees and dividend distribution fees
Commenting on the new incentives programme, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Dubai is home to unparalleled portfolio of regional and international private companies. The new incentive programme stems from our commitment at DFM to become a platform that accelerates the growth of the private sector and to mirror Dubai’s success as a world-class base for leading businesses regionally and internationally. Moreover, attracting new IPOs will provide DFM’s global network of investors from over 208 nationalities with new investment opportunities.”
Through launching the new incentives for private sector companies looking to go public and list, the DFM seeks to attract companies belonging to rapidly growing sectors that are substantially contributing to the economy such as technology, transport and logistics, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and agri-tech.