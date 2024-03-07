Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has announced plans for Gidori, a new residential golf community on the Gulf of Aqaba.
The area’s natural landscape will have diverse amenities such as luxury hospitality and residences and a range of sports and leisure with a cantilevered beachfront complex as the main attraction.
The building will have 190 sea view apartments as well as shopping stores and green spaces.
Gidori will have an 18-hole championship golf course with low hills and rocky landscapes, with 200 private villas in the surrounding.
Along with the residential houses, there is an 80-room boutique hotel.
The latest addition to Neom's tourism-focused initiatives is a new project within its expanding portfolio. Notable recent launches encompass developments in Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, and Elanan.
Since June 2021, Neom has submitted 45 applications for names and logos to the US Patent and Trademark Office, with 33 of them filed in 2023 alone.
The flagship undertaking of this mega-project is The Line, a visionary concept city spanning 170 kilometers. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether it will maintain its originally planned length.