Dubai: UAE National Bonds Company acquired an additional 5 per cent stake in Taaleem Holding Group, it said in a statement on Monday. This makes National Bonds the largest shareholder in Taaleem with a 22 per cent stake.
The acquisition represents the largest of its kind since the school operator listed and traded its shares on the Dubai Financial Market in November 2022.
“This strategic proposition is part of National Bonds’ continuous effort to strengthen its presence in the education sector and aligns with its strategy to invest in vital educational services,” National Bonds said in a statement. “The education sector in the region is recognized as one of the fastest-growing markets globally, presenting growth and expansion opportunities for Taaleem over the long term.”
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, the CEO of National Bonds Corporation, said that the new investment in Taaleem will enhance National Bonds’ investment portfolio, enabling sustainable returns that are not significantly influenced by market cycles.
Taaleem, formerly known as Madaares, was established in 2006 by National Bonds Corporation and other investors. Over the past 17 years, it has become as one of the largest providers of distinguished educational services from kindergarten to grade 12 in the United Arab Emirates. The organization has a strong reputation and a track record of offering innovative and advanced educational solutions. Currently, “Taaleem” operates 26 schools with 27,000 students, supported by over 1,700 faculty members and 3,000 administrative staff.