Mubadala exits Arcadia after four-year growth run

Mubadala exits Arcadia alongside Bansk takeover after four years of rapid growth
Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company has sold its minority stake in Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, drawing the curtain on a four-year investment that saw the US-based business scale rapidly across over-the-counter medicines and wellness products.
The exit comes alongside Arcadia’s acquisition by funds managed by Bansk Group, completing a transaction that hands full ownership to the private equity firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Arcadia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing platforms in North American consumer healthcare, building a portfolio that spans everyday medicines, vitamins and nutritional supplements. Its stable of brands includes Nizoral, Colace, Senokot and CloSYS, alongside a wider line-up that features Betadine, Kaopectate, Naturelo and Safetussin.
Philip Yifei Bao, director of private equity at Mubadala, said the firm’s partnership with Arcadia and Bansk had delivered substantial value.
“It has been a privilege to partner with Bansk, Mike DeBiasi and the Arcadia team over the past four years,” Bao said. “We are incredibly proud to have supported the transformation of Arcadia into the leading North American consumer health and wellness platform, through an acceleration of organic growth supplemented by the successful integration of the strategic acquisitions of Avrio and CloSYS.”
During Mubadala’s investment period, Arcadia’s revenue tripled and profitability improved materially, underscoring the strength of the platform and the execution of its growth strategy.
Arcadia’s appeal lies in its focus on trusted, high-recognition consumer brands positioned in everyday health categories. Products range from clinical anti-dandruff treatments and digestive health solutions to oral care and nutritional supplements, giving the company broad exposure to resilient consumer demand.
That positioning has helped Arcadia grow steadily despite shifting retail dynamics and changing consumer spending patterns, particularly in the US healthcare market.
Bansk said Mubadala’s involvement played a meaningful role in shaping the company’s trajectory.
“We would like to thank Mubadala for their partnership over the last four years,” said Bart Becht, senior partner and chairman at Bansk. “Their long-term perspective, active management style and commitment to responsible stewardship played a key role in accelerating Arcadia’s growth and setting the company up for sustained success.”
