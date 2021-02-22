Dubai: A court in Morocco has ruled against Aramex on claims brought against the UAE company over a fire at its warehouse. The incident occurred late September last at the warehouse in Casablanca, and led to damages of goods kept by a client there.
“Aramex would like to inform the market that it had received a judgment from the court of first instance in Morocco, ruling in favor of the customer and against Aramex,” the company said in a statement.
The judgment can be appealed. “Aramex intends to appeal this ruling before the competent court,” the statement added. It “reserves the right to explore and evaluate all available legitimate options to deal with all developments related to this lawsuit.”
A spike in online orders, especially in the UAE and Gulf markets, and international delivery fuelled Aramex’s financials in 2020. The company recorded net income of Dh285 million last year, a decline of 42.7 per cent, mostly brought about by the pandemic's impact during the second quarter.