Dubai: The Middle East's biggest oil and gas event - ADIPEC - will be held from November 15 to November 18 as a live, in-person format, according to the energy major ADNOC, which hosts the event every year.
The UAE's events and exhibitions space had been severely disrupted following the pandemic and travel restrictions imposed. The confirmed dates for an in-person Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference will thus be a shot in the arm.
155,000Number of visitors expected for the 2021 event in November
Solid visitor count
ADIPEC 2021 is projected to attract more than 155,000 energy professionals from over 60 countries with about 2,200 companies and more than 20 national exhibiting pavilions.
"ADIPEC 2021 will host a unique gathering of those at the forefront of the post COVID-19 recovery and those who have a responsibility for ensuring the world has access to the energy it needs to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone," said Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC.
“ADIPEC 2021 will help drive the practical changes the industry requires, to embrace and ensure future resilience and to deliver long-term, sustainable value."
The 2020 edition was held virtually, and had 84,291 delegates accessing 292,612 hours of live and on-demand content from 288 conference sessions, featuring 941 speakers.