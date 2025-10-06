Maynilad aims to raise $437 million in what could be the Philippines’ largest IPO since 2021

The water- and wastewater-services provider’s IPO includes a primary sale of up to 1.66 billion shares and a preferential offering of up to 24.9 million shares, according to a preliminary prospectus dated October 3. Maynilad may also enlarge the IPO to as much as $593 million via overallotment and upsize options, giving it a valuation of up to $1.6 billion, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.