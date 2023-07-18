Abu Dhabi: Masdar, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MCG) and INPEX CORPORATION signed an agreement to explore production of the world’s first commercial-scale polypropylene made from CO2 and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi. The green hydrogen and CO2 will be converted to e-methanol which will subsequently be converted to propylene and polypropylene.
The execution of the agreement was announced during the Japan-UAE Business Forum, in Abu Dhabi, attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida. The three companies will investigate the techno-economic feasibility of a commercial-scale green hydrogen to e-methanol and polypropylene project.
“We are very excited to be partnering with flagship Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Chemical Group and INPEX,” said Masdar’s CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. “Today’s agreement will enable us to join forces and further unlock the potential of green hydrogen to drive industry and growth while reducing emissions.”
“The chemical industry is now faced with the dual challenge of reducing its GHG emissions, while actively participating and leading the transition to a carbon neutral economy,” said Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s CEO, Jean-Marc Gilson. “With that focus in mind, our ambition to use CO2 as a key starting raw material is a very important stepping stone towards a sustainable future and we are looking forward to using our expertise to contribute to the success of this project.”
Polypropylene, a type of plastic material, is used to manufacture everyday items such as bottles, jars and food packaging. E-methanol, which will also be produced by the project, is a key synthetic fuel that can be used to decarbonize maritime transportation By developing this project, Masdar, MCG and INPEX aim to support hard to abate sectors including the maritime sector and industries to reduce their carbon footprints.