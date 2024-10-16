Dubai: Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, announced that deals totalling $28 billion (Dh102 billion) are anticipated at this year's eighth edition of the FII.

He made the statement during a pre-event press conference on Tuesday, sharing details about the eighth edition of the event, which is set to take place from October 29 to 31 in Saudi Arabia's capital, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

Attias emphasised that the event will unite entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the globe, fostering communication and collaboration among them.

The summit is dedicated to driving positive change by implementing effective solutions in diverse fields such as global connectivity, mining, AI, health technology, sports, the circular economy, food systems, future economies, art, culture, and other important sectors.

“We are trying to be doers, not just talkers. At FII, we bring real investments, with over $128 billion worth of deals sealed across past editions. If you divide that by seven, it’s much more than $10 billion (worth) of deals which happen during FII,” Attias added.

At the conference, Attias underscored the significance of demonstrating the positive effects of investments facilitated by the FII Institute.

Attias explained that investment goes beyond mere financial transactions, leading to broader benefits such as job creation and ecosystem development.