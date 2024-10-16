Dubai: Saudi Arabia Railways aims to secure financing for its Landbridge project, which will connect the eastern and western regions of the country.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which spearheads economic reforms in Saudi Arabia, is the owner of Saudi Arabia Railways.

Currently, there is a passenger and cargo rail line from Riyadh to Dammam on the Gulf coast, but there is no railway linking the 950 kilometres between Riyadh and Jeddah on the Red Sea coast.

The rail network is seen as a key element of Saudi Arabia's strategy to establish itself as a global logistics hub, given its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The government has allocated billions of dollars for infrastructure projects, including ports, railways, aviation, and special economic zones, as highlighted by transport and logistics minister Saleh Al Jasser.

Initially, the Landbridge project will focus on freight transport, with plans to include passenger services after 2030.

Given that most of the country’s 32 million residents currently rely on air travel for long distances, a passenger train to Jeddah is not seen as a priority.