They are yet to mirror the slower growth India’s economy is passing through

Indian stocks have been pushing higher, so much so some reckon they are now in overpriced teritory. File picture of stock brokers watching the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on their trading terminals. Image Credit: AP

Hong Kong (Bloomberg): The recent outperformance in Indian stocks may eventually fade. That’s according to Ronald Chan, Manulife Investment Management’s chief investment officer for Asia ex-Japan equities.

Indian shares have yet to price in the nation’s slowing economy, which could expand at a rate of between 4.5-5 per cent amid ongoing struggles with credit issues, sluggish consumption and conservative stimulus policies, Chan said. Growth of 5 per cent would be India’s slowest pace since 2009.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index climbed for a third day Wednesday, quickly recovering from the losses triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest budget. The gauge is down only 0.3 per cent this year.