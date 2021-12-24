Tech Eagle's CEO is now on the lookout for strategic investors to come on board

Stock - Tech Eagle (India Startup) Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A drone delivery startup is probably the last thing you would expect to emerge from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – a city known for its heritage and delicious cuisine. But, that’s the story of Tech Eagle, a company that is pushing the frontiers of drone technology and regulations in India.

“When Tech Eagle was founded in 2015, the aim was to create a one-of-a-kind ‘drone logistics airline’ to serve healthcare, e-commerce as well as defense,” said Vikram Singh Meena, founder and CEO. “During that time, nobody was even thinking about delivering goods by drone.”

Three years later, Tech Eagle became the first company in the world to deliver tea using a drone - and it has been keeping an eye on more possibilities in the skies. “We worked with DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Airports Authority of India and a lot of other agencies to actually formulate the right kind of the policies and to enable drone delivery in the country.”

Last year, it became one of India’s first companies to get approval for ‘beyond visual line of sight’ drone delivery on a trial basis. After the government liberalized drone rules this year, the Lucknow startup became the first in Asia to carry out cold chain vaccine delivery in the Indian state of Telangana.

“That was the phase one project, which we completed and now we are working with Telangana and the World Economic Forum (WEF) for a larger-scale deployment,” said Meena.

Read More India’s startups make full use of their Elevate sessions in Dubai

Working with Zomato

The collaborations are not just limited to the public sector - the company also conducted several trials with food delivery giant Zomato. “From November 2018 to 2020, we worked with them to assess how drone delivery for food will work in an urban environment,” said Meena.

The entrepreneur added that for now the company will focus on healthcare as it has applications in rural and semi-urban areas. “We would like to work with Zomato in the near future when we have better penetration in the urban environment and get all the regulatory and security clearances,” said Meena.

Vikram Singh Meena of Tech Eagle at a recent event where it signed up with Astral Aerial Solutions. Image Credit: Supplied

E-commerce possibilities

E-commerce penetration in India’s rural areas – where 60-70 per cent of the population resides – is quite low given infrastructure and logistical troubles. “It is because products take around 6-10 days to be delivered in those areas,” said Meena. “But internet connectivity is superb and if customers are given the one-day delivery service, they will take it.

“When we bring out our 100 kilogram payload drones, most of the e-commerce parcels will be delivered with our fleet. We are already working with a couple of e-commerce majors in India and around early next year you might see some of the operations happening in that segment also.”

Looking for funds

Tech Eagle raised $500,000 in a seed funding round earlier in June and is looking to raise a larger amount. “We have started the internal process (and) already seeing good interest from within India and outside as well,” said Meena. “We received a good amount of interest when we showcased at the Elevate startup pitching session in Dubai.”