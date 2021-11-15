Dubai: India’s startups are finetuning their elevator pitch as they make every effort to pick up interest and funds from investors in the UAE.
“It is great to see the vigour and energy with which Indian startups are being received at the Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at the Expo. “Elevate pitching session series is one of our key initiatives to showcase the best offerings of Indian startups to the global audience.
“India is now home to around 72 Unicorns, of which 35 unicorns were born in 2021, which is an example of how startups have bounced back in the face of adversity during pandemic.”
The Indian startup ecosystem today has over 57,000 DPIIT-registered startups from 628 districts across all 28 states and eight Union Territories.
Elevate sessions
Elevate sessions showcase the curated products and services of Indian startups to a global audience. Elevate 1 saw 10 participant startups from across sectors from the States of Karnataka and Kerala, pitching their ideas to over 15 investors. The second session in the series, Elevate 2 saw 13 startups from Telangana to present their ideas to a panel of 16 investors and senior representatives from key investment and financial institutions.