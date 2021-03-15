South Asian economy can call on $580b plus, as central bank keeps adding dollars

India is holding quite a bit of the greenback, which should bolster the country's prospects as far as foreign institutional investors are concerned. Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: India's foreign-exchange reserves surpassed Russia's to become the world's fourth largest, as the South Asian nation's central bank continues to hoard dollars to cushion the economy against any sudden outflows.

Reserves for both countries have mostly flattened out this year after months of rapid increase. India pulled ahead as Russian holdings declined at a faster rate in recent weeks.

India's foreign currency holdings fell by $4.3 billion to $580.3 billion as of March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, edging out Russia's $580.1 billion pile. China has the largest reserves, followed by Japan and Switzerland on the International Monetary Fund table.

The rupee strengthened about 0.1 per cent on Monday to 72.71 per dollar.

All-round boosts

India's reserves, enough to cover roughly 18 months of imports, have been bolstered by a rare current-account surplus, rising inflows into the local stock market and foreign direct investment. Analysts say a strong reserves position gives foreign investors and credit rating companies added comfort that the government can meet its debt obligations despite a deteriorating fiscal outlook and the economy heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades.

"India's various reserves adequacy metrics have improved significantly, particularly in the last few years," Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, said. "The healthy FX reserves position should give enough comfort to RBI for dealing with any potential external shock-driven capital-stop or outflows in the period ahead."

The RBI bought a net $88 billion in the spot forex market last year, central bank data show. That helped make the rupee the worst performer among Asia's major currencies last year and earned India a place on a US Treasury watchlist for currency manipulation. The rupee strengthened about 0.1% on Monday to 72.71 per dollar.