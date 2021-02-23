Dubai: Halcon, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s defense group EDGE, has rolled out ‘SkyKnight’ - the first UAE-made counter-rocket, artillery and mortar missile system.
SkyKnight was designed to counter a full spectrum of threats, providing early warning signals and precise surface-to-air intercept capabilities by targeting rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rockets, artillery, mortar, and other fixed-wing aircraft at a range of up to 10 kilometres.
“SkyKnight is the UAE’s first... but will not be the last air defence missile developed by Halcon,” said Faisal Al Bannai, EDGE Group CEO and Managing Director.
Supply deal
The missiles will be supplied to German defence contractor Rheinmetall. “We are pleased to team up with Rheinmetall, a leading player in the defence industry, for us to jointly offer the world’s most advanced and comprehensive C-RAM solution, leveraging our SkyKnight missile and Rheinmetall’s Skynex solution,” said Al Bannai.
Rheinmetall AG, through its Swiss subsidiary Rheinmetall Air Defence, has deployed the Skyguard system in several countries.