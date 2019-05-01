Abu Dhabi: Hub71, a global tech hub driven by Mubadala in collaboration with Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi Global Market on Wednesday announced that two new partners, Techstars and Starburst, will join the tech hub in the fourth quarter of this year.

Hub71 launched earlier this year with an investment of Dh1 billion is a key initiative of the Abu Dhabi Government’s Ghadan 21 economic acceleration program that is aimed at maximising success for start-ups from anywhere in the world.

“We want to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global city for ambitious founders seeking to set up and grow their technology companies. Hub71’s mission is to remove regulatory roadblocks faced by start-ups,” Mahmoud Adi, Head of Hub71 said in a statement.

“Additionally, we’re looking to build a global network of technology partners and investors around Hub71 founders to increase their chances of success.”

Techstars is a mentorship-driven accelerator that offers funding and a worldwide network, and Starburst is the number one aerospace accelerator in the world, the statement said.

“Until we open for applications in September, we’ll continue to double down on our efforts to offer the world’s fastest tech company set-up and excel at supporting early and growing start-ups in every aspect of their business needs.”

David Brown, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Techstars added that Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed.