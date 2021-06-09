The tech giant’s new smartwatch can be used to book cabs and check on flight tickets

People enjoy a hands-on experience of the new products at the Huawei Experience Store in Dubai on 9th June, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Smartphone-maker Huawei on Wednesday unveiled a whole new range of devices in UAE. The company is planning to make these gadgets available in the country’s stores in the next two months or so.

“It’s coming soon… we are building the new concept of the ‘super device’,” said Keith Li, UAE Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business at Huawei. “This is a totally new concept for the whole market, so that’s why we are …very excited to launch it from today and all the devices will be ready in two months.”

Huawei launched a range of smart watches and tablets, including the Huawei Watch 3|3 Pro, the new 12.6-inch i MatePad Pro. In addition, it also released the FreeBuds 4, its wireless bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the MateView and the MateView GT.

The price and availability of all these products in the UAE will be announced soon, said Huawei in a statement.

The announcement in UAE comes days after Huawei launched its own operating system for mobile phones called ‘Harmony OS’.

The new platform can be integrated with Huawei Vision, smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and handheld units. It can also be introduced to IoT (Internet of things) devices such as cameras, household appliances, power sockets and lamps.

Building partnerships

The mobile apps of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) and RTA (Roads and Transportation Authority) can now run on Watch 3|3 Pro smartwatch. This means users can book their DTC taxi ride straight from the new smartwatch or call or cancel their rides on the move.

Huawei and Emirates have also worked closely to provide the smartwatch users with a convenient experience while using the app. Users gets automatic notifications on their Emirates bookings and flight status without using their smartphones and can use the Emirates app seamlessly with a simple glance to their wrist.

When ordering from Talabat, a UAE-based food delivery platform, the smartwatch can convert to a smart assistant by tracking and notifying user on the status of the food ordered directly on the device.

Huawei’s Li said the company was in talks with several partners to launch similar initiatives in the future. “That’s coming soon”

Not just smartphones

Libo declined to provide a potential UAE launch date for the highly-anticipated P50 range of smartphones, but added that the tech firm was looking to move away from smartphones.