Dubai: The Chinese tech giant Huawei had revenues of $45 billion in the first-half of 2022 and said its performance was ‘in line’ with its forecasts. Huawei, which also reported a net profit margin of 5 per cent, said its carrier business contributed $21.3 billion, while the enterprise division brought in $8.1 billion. Revenue from sale of devices stood at $15.1 billion.
In the first-half of 2021, Huawei generated around $47.5 billion in revenue, with its net profit margin reaching 9.8 per cent. “While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth,” said Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman. “Moving forward, we will harness trends in digitalization and decarbonization to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development.”