Dubai: The Emirate’s integrated digital trade and logistics platform – Dubai Trade – has reduced 12.74 million physical visits through its digital offerings for Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Customs, JAFZA and other services.
The cutting down of physical visits has contributed to environmental conservation by eliminating the physical exchange of over 42.47 million documents, translating to a reduction of 3.82 million pounds of CO2 emissions — equivalent to removing 347 cars off the road annually.
The digital transactions of the organisation, which is the digital trade arm for DP World GCC, have improved efficiency across the trade and logistics ecosystems.
Mohamed Ahmed AbuHamra, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade at DP World GCC, said: “In H1-23 alone, we eliminated close to 13 million in-person visits by digitising trade and logistics services for our customers.
“Our transition to digital is not just about making operational enhancements – it has a tangible environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions and conserving natural resources. Dubai Trade is proud to catalyse positive change in the industry.”
Dubai Trade’s commitment to digitalisation has led to considerable energy savings. The platform’s digital trade solutions have saved approximately Dh9.34 million in paper and printing costs.
By streamlining such processes, Dubai Trade says it can focus on higher-value work for its customers. AbuHamra said the platform is committed to serving as a single window for trade, providing a centralised ecosystem for all trade-related needs while achieving cost and environmental efficiencies.