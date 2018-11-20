Dubai Investment shares closed 1.4 per cent lower at Dh1.43. “Dubai Investments has gone radio silent with no comments being disclosed to investors after the stock hit new 52 week lows, investors may have been attentive to MSCI rebalances however the main issue is the several revaluations that have been applied to DIC’s assets that have made it challenging for investors to determine its book value which at this time seems much higher than its market price,” Kassabieh said.