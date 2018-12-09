This is what a bear market looks like: Four steps down, two steps back up, then four more steps down. And just as on the way up, it won’t be over until market sentiment becomes overwhelmingly bearish and the dwindling number of bulls finally throw in the towel. We’re still a long way from that point. And until we get there, you might want to save yourself the time and aggravation of trying to figure out why the Dow Jones average just fell 600 points while you were having lunch. And if we in the business press were being honest, the headline on the story that day would be the same as it was the day before, and the week before that: