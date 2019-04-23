Abu Dhabi: Gulf Capital on Tuesday said it has successfully closed a new long-term Dh500 million revolving credit facility from its existing lenders to boost its liquidity and continue investments across the Middle East.

“Gulf Capital today is one of the best capitalised investment firms in the region and is evaluating a number of new investment opportunities across the region. We believe there is a unique window today to secure promising investments at attractive valuations in high growth sectors across the Middle East,” said Dr Karim El Solh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital in a statement.

He also said Gulf Capital has been active over the last 18 months, with the successful closure of seven new and follow-on investments at the portfolio companies’ level.

“The firm has been equally productive on the exit side, having secured and closed five exits during the same period. We are looking forward to a productive 2019 as we maintain our investment pace and continue to work on a number of strategic exits over the coming year.”