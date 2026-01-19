Gold and silver hit record highs on fresh tariff fears

Precious metals smash fresh records as Trump threatens to slap tariffs on Europe
Gold and silver prices hit record highs Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit several top European countries with tariffs over their opposition to the US takeover of Greenland, sparking fresh trade war fears.
A rush into safe havens in early Asian trade saw gold hit a peak of $4,690.59 an ounce while silver struck $94.12.
