Dubai: Ready for a switch to 5G-linked services delivered to your smartphone?
While UAE and Gulf telecoms ready their 5G enabled networks, which will speed up a host of services at never-before speeds, it will be businesses that will sign up first. Then will come the consumers, who for the most part are now using 4G in the UAE.
According to US tech equipment company Cisco, whatever be the speed of uptake, 5G will remain one of the trends to watch out for in the region’s tech space. These are its Top 4 predictions:
- The expansion of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks will improve bandwidth and speed, and reach areas where fiber is prohibitively expensive. Frontline mobile workers, telehealth, manufacturing, and education will benefit.
- As workforces become more mobile, especially with remote working arrangements gaining widespread popularity, businesses would require even more agility moving forward. “Through using observability solutions, teams can shift to keep an eye on the data and insights that matter,” said Shukri Eid, Managing Director for the Gulf Region at Cisco.
- Another major trend the Cisco executive sees emerging is the potential of mobile apps to transform customer experiences to ‘brand excitement’. Companies that can turn huge amounts of real-time information to actionable initiatives in a personalized way can transform baseline customer satisfaction into deep customer engagement, excitement, and loyalty.
- Consumption models for technology will continue to shift, especially as more features and capabilities become available via software, whether on site or in the cloud. “These pay-as-you-consume models are far too flexible and cost effective to ignore,” he added. “They will enable organizations to pay only for the technology features they need, and can then quickly scale other services when required.”