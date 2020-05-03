KSA warns of deep spending cuts, GCC investors fret over others following suit

Dubai: Gulf stock markets were trading deep in the red on Sunday, with the region’s largest bourse – Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul – leading losses, after the kingdom warned of more ‘painful’ times ahead.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 3.5 per cent to 1,954 points, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 2.2 per cent to 4,136 points, with losses exasperating minutes after the Tadawul opened down 6.4 per cent.

Saudi Arabia will need to take “painful” measures and look for deep spending cuts as the kingdom faces a double crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the meltdown in global oil markets, its finance minister said on Saturday.