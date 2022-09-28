Dubai: The US tech giant Microsoft has handpicked the third selection of B2B startups in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Pakistan for the ‘GrowthX Accelerator’ program, which will end in January. The selection was done by Microsoft for Startups Middle East and Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
The program provides training to growth-stage startups ranging primarily from the ‘seed to Series A spectrum’. Launched in 2021, 36 B2B tech startups have graduated from the virtual accelerator program to date.
“The startups participating in this cohort of the GrowthX Accelerator program will be able to access knowledge from industry experts to scale their businesses and drive real impact across the region,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “Together with ADIO, we look forward to empowering our third cohort of startups to develop their innovative ideas into next-generation solutions that will strengthen the regional ecosystem and develop our digital economy.”
As part of the third cohort, 12 startups will undergo training on enterprise sales, technical readiness, investor-readiness and customer engagement tactics.
These include:
- Edraak Systems (Pakistan), which specializes in the optimization of industrial manufacturing workflows
- Fortyguard (UAE), which uses data track and understand the impact of urban heat on cities.
- Ilmversity (Pakistan), a cost effective one-stop EdTech SaaS platform.
- Klickit (Egypt), which enables educational institutions to deploy custom payment & fees solutions.
- Pay Caps (UAE), a one-stop payment solution designed to meet all online payment requirements of merchants.
- Peyk (Turkey), a cloud-based platform that offers website monitoring solutions.
- Pisano (UAE), an experience management platform that feeds voice of customer and voice of employee programs back into businesses.
- Poilabs (Turkey), which leverages innovative technology to create accessible venues for the visually impaired community.
- Raabtaa (Pakistan), a real-time business collaboration & customer engagement platform.
- Supercommerce (Saudi Arabia), a platform that enables tech teams to build e-commerce.
- Vita Virtues (UAE), which offers transformative digital solutions for insurance companies and brokers.
- Xina AI (Jordan), the world’s first Arabic Interactive Voice Assistant (IVA) and Chatbot.
According to Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director-General at ADIO said, “We recognize the importance of startups in driving innovation and bringing new, creative solutions to solve industry, business and societal challenges. Through our ongoing partnership with Microsoft for Startups, we are committed to empowering these innovators with the insights and resources they need to grow, scale and drive impact.”