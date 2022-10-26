Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) will be discontinuing the use of the e-Dirham system in paying taxes as of next Sunday, 30 October 2022, it said on Wednesday.
The e-Dirham system will be replaced with Magnati, the smart payment option from First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).
The FTA explained that the Magnati smart payments feature allows registrants to pay their tax obligations via FAB’s Magnati platform, in addition to enabling taxpayers to settle any payment due to the FTA using credit cards.
The Authority indicated that this step is in line with the Ministry of Finance’s decision to discontinue the use of the e-Dirham system for government payments, and transfer the payment of fees to government entities for their services using the various other authorised payment options in the UAE. “The electronic tax payment platform available through the e-Services portal on the FTA website provides various other payment options for its customers, while maintaining the highest levels of security, ease of use, and speed,” the FTA said in a statement.
One of these options, the FTA noted, is payment using the Generated International Bank Account Number (GIBAN), which is issued by the FTA to each tax registrant and allows taxpayers to send direct transfers from their bank accounts to the Authority. The system is used to transfer funds from various financial institutions in the UAE and abroad, and can be used to pay Value Added Tax (VAT), Excise Tax, and any other tax obligations.