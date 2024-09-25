Dubai: PlusX Electric, a new entrant in the electric vehicle (EV) charging market, officially launched in the UAE on Wednesday. The company said in a statement that it promises to offer a range of charging solutions designed to make EV ownership more convenient and sustainable.

The company also launched a first-of-its-kind portable charging pod. “The mobile charging units can be delivered directly to customers, allowing them to charge their vehicles wherever they are,” the company said.

It said 31 pods are currently available, and PlusX Electric offers the service on-demand and will launch its subscription service soon.

The company aims to expand its fleet of Portable Charging Pods to over 150 by the end of this year, saving PlusX customers a collective of 168.75 years per annum.

Phase one of PlusX Electric’s rollout will begin in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with plans to cover the whole of Dubai by the end of 2024.

“Our innovative charging solutions not only make EV ownership more convenient but also support the UAE’s vision for a greener, more sustainable future,” said Chintan Sareen, Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric.

“We aim to remove the barriers that prevent more people from embracing electric vehicles. As a homegrown brand, PlusX Electric takes pride in its Dubai-grown research, development, and assembly centre, underscoring its commitment to local innovation and economic growth. There is so much opportunity for a service like ours in the market, and we are looking forward to growing and satisfying demand,” he said.

In addition to the Portable Charging Pods, PlusX Electric has also launched a valet charging service. The service offers a concierge-style concierge service in which customers’ vehicles are picked up, supercharged, and returned.

“The PlusX Electric app will also feature a unique carbon offset calculation tool, empowering users to track their environmental impact and contribute to the nation’s vision for a sustainable future,” the company said.

The global electric vehicle market is projected to grow from $396.4 billion in 2024 to $620.3 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7 per cent.

The UAE market share of EVs is expected to increase significantly, projected to be more than 15 percent by 2030. Dubai reached 25,929 EVs, while Abu Dhabi witnessed an EV fleet growth of up to 2,441 models by Q4 2023. The UAE government aims to expand its EV charging infrastructure to 10,000 stations by 2030 to reach 50 per cent of electric and hybrid vehicles by 2050.