Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is partnering Etihad Rail on the issuance of safety permits for Stage Two of UAE’s national rail project.
Across the project’s four packages, Etihad Rail has achieved 34 per cent of overall progress since construction works commenced in January 2020. The pace at which "progress is achieved provides strong foundations for the incumbent completion of Stage Two," said a statement.
Setting up next stage
Stage Two of the UAE’s National Rail Network extends from Al Ghuwaifat on the UAE’s border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the eastern coast. On completion, the network will link ports, manufacturing hubs, and cities in the UAE, alongside connecting into the wider GCC rail network.
Permits
The Ministry and Etihad Rail have established an authorisation issuance mechanism to fully audit safety permits. Etihad Rail will apply to the Ministry for permits of various types, and these will be issued once safety files have been audited and a report issued by an independent safety assessor.
Etihad Rail will also prepare contractors’ safety assurance documents before submission to the Ministry for approval and accreditation.