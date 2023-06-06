Dubai: The Dubai security services company Transguard reported revenue of Dh2.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023, a 14.5 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period
It also reported a profit of Dh172 million, a 44 per cent increase from FY21-22.
“With the restrictions of Covid-19 firmly behind us, we will continue to grow the business through our unwavering commitment to listen to our clients and curate flexible solutions that fit their ever-changing needs,” states Nick Beer, Chief Financial Officer, Transguard Group.
Highlights of the financial year include the announcement of an expanded Board of Directors, significant investment in sustainability initiatives and multiple welfare activities, as well as an increased presence throughout all seven emirates of the UAE.