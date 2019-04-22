DUBAI: Emaar Development has announced that it will propose the distribution of Dh1.04 billion ($283.15 million) dividend to its shareholders during is upcoming annual general meeting.

The first annual general meeting of Emaar Development, the UAE build-to-sell property development business majority-owned by Emaar Properties, will be held on April 23 at 5pm, at the Diamond Ballroom of Address Dubai Mall hotel in Downtown Dubai. If the meeting falls short of quorum, the AGM will be held at the same time and venue on April 30.

At the first AGM, the Board of Directors of Emaar Development will propose the distribution of Dh1.04 billion dividend, representing 26 per cent of the share capital being 26 fils per share. The meeting will also receive and approve the report on the activities and financial position of the company for the year ending December 31, 2018; the Auditor’s report; and the company’s balance sheet. The new auditors for 2019 will also be appointed at the forum.

In October 2018, Emaar Development distributed Dh1.04 billion, representing 26 per cent of the share capital being 26 fils per share, as interim cash dividend to the company’s shareholders.

Last year, Emaar Development recorded a growth in net profit of 42 per cent to Dh3.901 billion, compared to 2017. Total revenue for 2018 was Dh15.433 billion, an increase of 74 per cent over the previous year.

Highlighting the strong investor interest for Emaar’s residential launches, the company reported record sales of Dh14.240 billion in 2018. The company has a backlog of Dh36.30 billion, which will be recognised as revenue in the next three to four years.