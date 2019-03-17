Shareholders of have been buying into the stock in anticipation of a dividend payout

Dubai: Emaar Properties said on Sunday it plans to hold board meeting on March 20 to discuss a proposal on dividends for 2018.

The meeting will also discuss the 2018 financial statements among other matters, a statement posted on the Dubai Financial Market said.

Shareholders of Emaar Properties have been buying into the stock in anticipation of a dividend payout.