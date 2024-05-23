Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has introduced a new Home Business Package for its residential community, Expo Village, located at Expo City Dubai. This offering is designed for Dubai's growing entrepreneurial community, including first-time business owners, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. It allows them to get a DWTC Free Zone company license and employee visas based on a residential lease, eliminating the costs of renting dedicated office space.
The Home Business Package is developed to meet the increasing demand for flexible working models. It caters to entrepreneurs and digital nomads who are seeking a more versatile approach to business set-up and new company formation.
Four Home Business Packages are available exclusively to Expo Village residents, including membership access to the Expo Village WorkHub co-working community and facilities.
Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President, Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Authority said: "DWTC's unique offering for residents of Expo Village provides a sought-after proposition for entrepreneurs and SMEs seeking entry to the local market through a competitive and well-regulated ecosystem. Expo Village Residences with its Home Business Package will attract new businesses to this future corridor of growth and provide an active gateway to regional opportunity."
The newly introduced Home Business Packages are initially available for select licence types and business activities in sectors like information technology, healthcare, education, management consulting, research, events and entertainment, design and production and e-commerce.