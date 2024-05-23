Four Home Business Packages are available exclusively to Expo Village residents, including membership access to the Expo Village WorkHub co-working community and facilities.

Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President, Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Authority said: "DWTC's unique offering for residents of Expo Village provides a sought-after proposition for entrepreneurs and SMEs seeking entry to the local market through a competitive and well-regulated ecosystem. Expo Village Residences with its Home Business Package will attract new businesses to this future corridor of growth and provide an active gateway to regional opportunity."