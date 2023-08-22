Dubai: DP World launched the inaugural phase of its ‘National Talent Development Programme 2023’ (20Xel) on Tuesday.
The programme focuses on key topics, including future skills in trade, logistics and supply chains - to develop theoretical and practical expertise. The programme is open to Emirati graduates from all disciplines. Participants will receive an international supply chain management diploma from Rotterdam School of Management, as well as hands-on training and guidance from DP World mentors.
“We are delighted to launch registration for Emirati graduates in our 20Xel Programme 2023 to develop their career with us,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “Our primary objective is to actively contribute to maintaining Dubai’s leading position as a global investment destination, transcending its previous role as a regional economic hub”.
The programme consists of four stages: foundational, operational, developmental, and leadership. Recently, a batch of 17 graduates, attained their Diplomas in Supply Chain Management. The programme included virtual sessions and real-time visits to ports and logistics centers, providing valuable insights for their future leadership roles.