Dubai: The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will have a packed schedule of events and conferences to start the new year with, with a lot of attention garnered by the high-profile F&B-focussed Gulfood 2022. It will be preceded by the season-opener Intersec, an industry gathering for entities in the security space.
Then comes Arab Health from January 24, with more than 3,500 exhibitors expected to be there. Gulfood has its dates set for February 13 to 17. For the venue provider, all of these are a natural progression from the packed schedule it ran last year.
“Throughout the course of 2021, DWTC proved to the world that major events could be responsibly hosted to deliver an environment that allows business to be conducted safely and effectively,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice-President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre. “We look forward to building on this success in Q1 and throughout 2022 as we reinforce Dubai’s position as a world-leading MICE destination.
“As DWTC’s line-up of international exhibitions and events - supported by the positive impact of Expo 2020 Dubai running until the end of March - leads the resurgence of the MICE industry, DWTC continues to be a key trade enabler.
Dubai will remain open for business and leisure whilst adhering to safe event protocols and guidelines, ensuring the safety of the public while delivering business continuity.”
Events tick along
Outside of the trade shows, Dubai played host to multiple events, including being host alongside Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to the matches forming part of the T20 cricket world cup. Then there is, of course, the Expo, which is all set to host 10 million visitors.