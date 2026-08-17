DIHAD 2026 runs from August 24 to 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai: More than 21,000 participants, delegates and visitors from over 165 countries are expected in Dubai next week for the 22nd Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition, DIHAD 2026.
The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from August 24 to 26, bringing together government authorities, United Nations agencies, Red Cross and Red Crescent organisations, NGOs, academic institutions, private companies, foundations, financial institutions and development banks.
More than 1,000 organisations and partners will participate, while over 320 speakers are scheduled to take part across more than 260 sessions and workshops.
UAE Aid Agency has been named Official Partner of DIHAD 2026, while Denmark will participate as Country Guest of Honour.
More than 180 buyers from UN agencies, foundations and charitable organisations are also expected to attend.
DIHAD 2026 comes at a defining moment for the humanitarian sector, as profound changes are reshaping the way we collaborate, respond to crises and develop solutions capable of creating lasting impact.Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB
He said the event will bring together expertise, resources and partnerships around humanitarian priorities, with participation spanning governments, international organisations and humanitarian agencies.
The UAE Aid Agency said: “The UAE Aid Agency is honoured to participate as an Official Partner at DIHAD. We hope to learn from and contribute to discussions on global humanitarianism, and to showcase our work in making the world a better place for communities at the receiving end of calamities and conflicts.”
Denmark’s participation will focus on humanitarian expertise across health, technology and innovation.
Danish Industry said: “Denmark is honoured to be Country Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026. We look forward to presenting Danish expertise in health, technology, and humanitarian innovation, while building new partnerships that contribute to more effective and sustainable aid efforts worldwide.”
The conference programme will run across three themes covering the forces changing humanitarian action, leadership and innovation, and the delivery of measurable outcomes.
DIHAD Sustainable Organisation will host the First Aid World Cup Finals and Awards Ceremony during the event, co-organised with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The programme will also include the first IFRC-DREF GCC Conference, high-level roundtables, strategic meetings and the Humanthropy Awards.
DIHAD 2026 will be held alongside the 17th International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition, which focuses on emergency and disaster management, research and rescue operations.
The exhibition will span 11,796 square metres, with pavilions representing the UAE, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Türkiye, India, Poland, Ukraine, the United Nations and the Red Cross.
UAE Aid Agency will host the largest local stand, while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will operate the largest international stand.