Dubai South sees 15% growth in business aviation movements in first half of 2025

Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South recorded 9,753 business aviation movements in the first half of 2025, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth underscores Al Maktoum International Airport’s status as a leading hub for international business aviation in the Middle East.
Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, commented that the rise in business aviation movements aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a global hub for high-net-worth individuals, investors, and entrepreneurs. He emphasized the importance of MBRAH’s infrastructure and services in supporting future demand.
MBRAH serves as a strategic location for global aerospace companies and offers high-level connectivity, along with being a free-zone hub for private jet firms, maintenance centers, and training campuses.
