Dubai: Dubai South, the urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, revealed its 2023 performance in a press release on Thursday.
The release added that 2023 was its best performing year so far, and these achievements included new companies, sold-out projects, and high-profile partnerships.
Dubai South Properties (DSP) handed over phase 1 of its Pulse Villas Project, which was launched in 2021 and features 342 units of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units across its phases, with handover for phase 2 slated for Q1 2024.
Real estate activity remained strong with DSP selling the first three phases of its flagship ‘South Bay’ project. With villas, townhouses, and mansions, South Bay will have a 1km lagoon and a 3km of waterfront promenade.
Developing social infrastructure was a renewed focus in the Residential District, with a 50,000 sq. ft. hypermarket, a community park with a kids area and activity zones, along with the first British school in Dubai South.
The logistics district at Dubai South, in 2023, signed agreements with dnata, Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings China, and an MoU with Sinotrans to secure its position as a key contributor to the growing logistics sector in the UAE.
Several inaugurations took place, including the Audi Volkswagen MEA Distribution Centre, IDA Foundation’s healthcare hub, and a new Fulfillment Center by Amazon.
The Logistics District initiated a regional-first Remote Inspection project with Dubai Customs to expedite business operations and reduce the time required for customs inspections.
Dubai South also announced the completion of its blockchain integration system in partnership with Dubai Customs, becoming the first free zone in Dubai to achieve this milestone.
“We are delighted to witness the continuous and sustainable growth of Dubai South and its various districts year after year. This remarkable progress is attributed to the numerous government initiatives aimed at bolstering the emirate’s economy, as well as to our meticulous planning, which have consistently driven investments across multiple industries in Dubai,” said Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Khalifa Al Zaffin.
Dubai South houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea.