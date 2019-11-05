The majority of the new companies are based outside the United Arab Emirates

DMCC is the master developer of Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Image Credit: Courtesy DMCC

Dubai: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Authority (DMCC), a Dubai-based free zone that acts as an entry into global trade, said on Tuesday it registered 202 new companies in the month of October, its biggest monthly gain in about two years.

The majority of the new companies are based outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), DMCC said in a statement. It was joined by Forbes Marketplace and Hanwha Harlow, in addition to other start-ups and SMEs from a variety of sectors.

“The sharp increase signals investor confidence in Dubai, and both the appeal of DMCC’s free zone model and diversity of the business ecosystem in Jumeirah Lakes Towers,” DMCC added.

DMCC Chief Executive Ahmed Bin Sulayem said the growth underscores the confidence the market has in Dubai’s economy.