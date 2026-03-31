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Dubai introduces new rules for trading derivatives of virtual assets like crypto

Framework sets risk controls, disclosures, and oversight for crypto derivatives trading

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai introduces new rules for trading derivatives of virtual assets like crypto
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Dubai: Dubai has launched a new regulatory framework for trading derivatives linked to virtual assets, marking one of the first attempts globally to bring such products under a dedicated and enforceable rulebook.

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The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) announced the framework on Tuesday, covering Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) in virtual assets. The move allows licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to offer derivatives products within a defined regulatory structure, subject to approval and compliance requirements.

The framework is included in Version 2.1 of VARA’s Exchange Services Rulebook and is effective immediately for all licensed exchange service providers operating in Dubai.

Derivatives trading rules

The new rules set out binding requirements across several key areas tied to risk management and market conduct.

They include standards for client suitability and classification, particularly for higher-risk products. The framework also introduces controls on margin, leverage, and liquidation to manage market exposure.

Providers must segregate client assets and accounts to reduce counterparty and systemic risks. The rules also require enhanced disclosure and communication, aligned with existing marketing regulations.

VARA has also established intervention powers, allowing the regulator to step in during periods of market stress or in cases of misconduct.

Growing market demand

The introduction of the framework comes as demand for derivatives exposure in virtual asset markets increases. Regulators globally have been working to address the risks linked to more complex digital financial products.

Dubai’s approach creates a defined regulatory perimeter for such activity, aiming to match market development with safeguards for participants and overall market integrity.

Regulatory oversight

According to VARA, the framework is designed to ensure that innovation in the virtual assets sector operates alongside governance and transparency requirements.

Ruben Bombardi said: “Derivatives are a natural next step in the evolution of virtual asset markets, but they demand a higher standard of governance.

"VARA’s framework gives licensed providers a clear path to offering these products responsibly, while giving market participants confidence that Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem operates under rules that are rigorous, enforceable, and designed to protect them. This is the best way to build a market that will stand the test of time."

The rulebook applies to all VARA-licensed entities providing exchange services within Dubai and does not constitute endorsement of any specific product or service.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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