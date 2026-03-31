Dubai introduces new rules for trading derivatives of virtual assets like crypto

Dubai: Dubai has launched a new regulatory framework for trading derivatives linked to virtual assets, marking one of the first attempts globally to bring such products under a dedicated and enforceable rulebook.

VARA has also established intervention powers, allowing the regulator to step in during periods of market stress or in cases of misconduct.

They include standards for client suitability and classification, particularly for higher-risk products. The framework also introduces controls on margin, leverage, and liquidation to manage market exposure.

The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) announced the framework on Tuesday, covering Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) in virtual assets. The move allows licensed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to offer derivatives products within a defined regulatory structure, subject to approval and compliance requirements.

The rulebook applies to all VARA-licensed entities providing exchange services within Dubai and does not constitute endorsement of any specific product or service.

"VARA’s framework gives licensed providers a clear path to offering these products responsibly, while giving market participants confidence that Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem operates under rules that are rigorous, enforceable, and designed to protect them. This is the best way to build a market that will stand the test of time."

The introduction of the framework comes as demand for derivatives exposure in virtual asset markets increases. Regulators globally have been working to address the risks linked to more complex digital financial products.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.