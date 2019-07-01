DUBAI: Dubai index witnessed late buying, resulting in a close at a critical resistance level.
The Dubai Financial Market general index closed at the 50-day moving average and ended the trade at 2,673.68, up 0.57 per cent.
Emirates NBD extended gains for another session, closing nearly 1 per cent higher at Dh11.45. Emaar Properties closed 0.22 per cent higher at Dh4.48.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index closed flat at 4,978.56. Saudi Tadawul index closed at 8,852.69, up 0.35 per cent.