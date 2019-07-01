The Dubai Financial Market general index closed at the 50-day moving average

File photo: Traders at the Dubai Financial Market. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

DUBAI: Dubai index witnessed late buying, resulting in a close at a critical resistance level.

The Dubai Financial Market general index closed at the 50-day moving average and ended the trade at 2,673.68, up 0.57 per cent.

Emirates NBD extended gains for another session, closing nearly 1 per cent higher at Dh11.45. Emaar Properties closed 0.22 per cent higher at Dh4.48.