Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday launched “myAccount” service, an electronic account that enables investors to seamlessly transfer dividends amounts to their iVESTOR Card accounts, bank accounts as well as to pay for IPOs and Right Issues subscription.

The new solution reinforces the DFM’s leading position in terms of Financial Technologies (FinTech), particularly the cash dividends distribution service the DFM provides since 2011 in a leading step globally.

“The DFM’s strategy focuses on development and innovation as well as employing advanced FinTech to provide customers with smart solutions in line with the leadership’s vision on smart services and digital transformation. Accordingly, our constant efforts in this field have completely changed ways of service provision in capital markets sector,” said Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM