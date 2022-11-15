Dubai: The Dubai district cooling company Empower had heated up the DFM charts on its first day of listing, gaining 6 per cent to Dh1.41 compared to the offer price of Dh1.33. This is the fourth listing on DFM by a Dubai government owned enterprise in recent months, starting with DEWA and followed by Tecom Group and Salik.
Within the first 15 minutes, Empower stock recorded volumes of 85 million and a value of Dh121 million. The stock settled in at Dh1.37, up 3 per cent.
Empower lays claim to the title of the world’s biggest district cooling service provider, and with its share of the market in Dubai pegged at 80 per cent. Post-IPO, the company intends to make further additions to its capacity (measured in RT or refrigerated tonnes) as the city keeps on adding to its built-up residential and commercial areas. Another possibility mooted by the company is targeted expansion beyond.
Through the IPO, Empower raised just over Dh2.6 billion.