Dubai: The Dubai-based online streaming platform OSN said it appointed Sangeeta Desai as interim CEO, effective immediately. Desai, who served as a non-executive director on the company’s board for over a year, was previously Group COO and CEO of Emerging Markets at Fremantle. She started her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan before becoming a private equity investor at Apax Partners
The new appointee “has a proven track record in successfully leading largescale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands,” said Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, in a statement. She succeeds Patrick Tillieux, who is leaving the company for personal reasons, said OSN.
OSN is the exclusive distributor of Walt Disney Co’s new Disney+ ‘Originals’ in the Middle East region, across both its box and streaming services. “For over 20 years, OSN has established itself as a household name and market leader in the entertainment sector,” said Desai. “It is an honor to be selected as Interim CEO and I look forward to working with the team, as well as continuing to strengthen OSN’s position as a premier entertainment provider through the implementation of leading technology, innovation and programming.”
Rising competition
Competition is heating up in the Middle East’s OTT (over-the-top) space with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime producing original content aimed at regional audiences. Globally, the OTT market is projected to hit a valuation of nearly $200 billion by 2025, as per certain industry forecasts.